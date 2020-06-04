wrestling / News
Dragon Gate Cancels More Events Due To Pandemic
Dragon Gate has announced that they have cancelled more live events due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. A total of nine events have been cancelled from June 13-29. Here’s the announcement:
We regret to announce that the remainder of the June schedule has been cancelled due to the ongoing Covid-19 outbreak.
We apologize for the continued inconvenience and are in preparation for the resumption of activity when the situation allows.
【Cancelled Events】
June 13th (Saturday) 6:00PM – Shizuoka, Shimizu Marine Building
June 14th (Sunday) 5:00PM – Kyoto, KBS Hall
June 15th (Monday) 6:30PM – Tottori, Tottori Industry Gym
June 20th (Saturday) 6:00PM – Nagano, Ina Municipal Gym
June 21st (Sunday) 4:00PM – Mie, Iga Yume Dome Ueno
June 22nd (Monday) 6:30PM – Tottori, Yonago Convention Center
June 27th (Saturday) 6:00PM – Hyogo, Kobe Sambo Hall
June 28th (Sunday) 4:00PM – Osaka, Izumi City Plaza
June 29th (Monday) 6:30PM – Nagano, Mielparque Nagano
