wrestling / News
Dragon Gate Final Gate 2020 Results 12.20.20: Open The Dream Gate Title Match, More
Dragon Gate’s Final Gate 2020 took place on Sunday morning in Fukuoka, Japan featuring an Open the Dream Gate Title match and more. You can see the full results of the show, which aired on Dragon Gate Network, below courtesy of Fightful:
* Team Dragon Gate (Mondai Ryu & Yosuke Santa Maria) & Taketo Kamei def. Gamma, Ho Ho Lun & Super Shisa
* Jason Lee def. Takashi Yoshida
* Bokutimo Dragon, Punch Tominaga & Ryo Saito def. Team Toryumon (K-ness, Kono Mama Ichikawa & Shachihoko BOY)
* MASQUERADE (Dragon Dia, Kota Minoura & La Estrella) def. Team Toryumon (Shuji Kondo, Ultimo Dragon & Yasushi Kanda) and Team Dragon Gate (Kzy, U-T & YAMATO) and R.E.D. (Dia Inferno, Diamante & KAZMA SAKAMOTO)
* Open The Brave Gate Championship: Keisuke Okuda (c) def. Kagetora
* Open The Twin Gate Championship: R.E.D. (BxB Hulk & KAI) (c) def. Don Fujii & Masaaki Mochizuki
* R.E.D. (Eita, H.Y.O, HipHop Kikuta, Kaito Ishida & SB KENTo) def. Team Toryumon (Dragon Kid, Genki Horiguchi, Masato Yoshino, Naruki Doi & Susumu Yokosuka)
* Open The Dream Gate Championship: Shun Skywalker (c) def. Ben-K
DRAGON KID TAPS OUT!!!! Oh my goodness R.E.D. has done it once again! Toruymon is DEAD! #TheFinalGate2020 #DragonGate https://t.co/FojPRYbQp8 pic.twitter.com/8APLEi7MWh
— Italo Santana (@BulletClubIta1) December 20, 2020
Euta ain't leting R.E.D. end today. #TheFinalGate2020 #DragonGate https://t.co/FojPRYbQp8 pic.twitter.com/uwUV6KSqqF
— Italo Santana (@BulletClubIta1) December 20, 2020
The boys. #TheFinalGate2020 #DragonGate https://t.co/FojPRXUf0y pic.twitter.com/HTO76sVJ6f
— Italo Santana (@BulletClubIta1) December 20, 2020
Fuck. Ben-K was indeed knocked out. #TheFinalGate2020 #DragonGate https://t.co/FojPRYbQp8 https://t.co/W8r58CyMZt pic.twitter.com/kszxQ7DtDf
— Italo Santana (@BulletClubIta1) December 20, 2020
More Trending Stories
- More Details On Heavy Machinery Story Featured In Liv Morgan Documentary
- Backstage Rumor on Impact Wrestling Contracts Expiring Sooner Than Originally Expected
- Ryback on Not Wanting to Be Paired Up With Paul Heyman, His 2015 WWE Contract Talks Breaking Down
- Edge Shuts Down Twitter User Criticizing Photo With Wife Beth Phoenix