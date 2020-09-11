Dragon Gate Getting New Show On Amazon Prime Video Japan

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Dragon Gate and LEC Corporation (a manufacturer of household goods) have agreed to a deal to produce a new wrestling series called dragongate for Amazon Prime Video Japan.

The CEO of LEC is a big fan of wrestling and the company is also sponsoring this year’s G1.

The new show will be a separate brand with self-contained storylines. MMA fighter Shinya Aoki will be the top star. Yoshinari Tsuji, the lead announcer for NJPW’s 90s TV show, will be back for this. It will be the only wrestling show on Amazon Prime Japan.