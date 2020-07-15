Dragon Gate Hopeful Gate 2020 Results 7.15.20: Return to Tokyo, Live Fans in Attendance

– Dragon Gate was back in action today with its latest Hopeful 2020 card at the Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan. As previously noted, the card had live fans in attendance. The reported attendance was 494 people. Here are the results, straight from Dragon Gate:

* Genki Horiguchi defeated Punch Tominaga at 3:43 via Backslide from Heaven.

* Kzy, Jason Lee & Kota Minoura defeated Masaaki Mochizuki, Yasushi Kanda and Gamma at 13:04 via Gang.

* Big R Shimizu defeated Yosuke Santa Maria at 5:43 via Shot-put Slam.

* Takashi Yoshida, Diamante and Kazma Sakamoto defeated Ultimo Dragon, Don Fujii and Kagetora at 11:18 via Vuelta Finale.

* Keisuke Okuda and Dragon Dia defeated Kaito Ishida and H・Y・O at 6:40 via Sleeper Hold.

* Naruki Doi and Ryo Saito defeated Eita and BxB Hulk at 13:15 via Bakatare Sliding Kick

* YAMATO, KAI, Ben-K and Strong Machine J defeated Masato Yoshino, Dragon Kid, Susumu Yokosuka and Shuji Kondo at 17:34 via Meteo Impact.

The card will be available on demand through July 23. Per Dragon Gate, English commentary will be available in a few days at DragonGate.live.

The Dragon Gate Hopeful Gate 2020 tour will continue on July 18 and 19 with cards at Kimassi Kanazawa in Ishikawa and the Kobe Sambo Hall in Hyogo.