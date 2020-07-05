wrestling / News
Dragon Gate Hopeful Gate 2020 Results 7.04.20 & 7.05.20: Live Fans in Attendance for Both Events
– Dragon Gate was back in action over the weekend with the Hopeful Gate 2020 double-shot of events on July 4 and 5 at the KBS Hall in Kyoto, Japan. As previously noted, both cards had live fans in attendance. July 4 had an announced attendance of 306 people. July 5 had an attendance of 315. Here are the results, straight from Dragon Gate:
July 4 – KBS Hall
* Kagetora defeated Ho Ho Lun at 3:52 via Kagenui.
* Kzy & Ben-K & Strong Machine J defeated Ultimo Dragon & Dragon Kid & Ryo Saito at 12:13 via Running Elbow Smash.
* BxB Hulk & Diamante defeated Punch Tominaga & Dragon Dia at 11:39 via Vuelta Finale.
* Kota Minoura and Big R Shimizu ended in a 15-minute time limit.
* YAMATO & KAI defeated Masaaki Mochizuki & Susumu Yokosuka at 13:05 via Frankensteiner of the Almighty.
* Kaito Ishida & Kazma Sakamoto defeated Keisuke Okuda & Jason Lee at 10:15 after an accidental high kick from Okuda.
* Naruki Doi & Masato Yoshino & Shuji Kondo defeated Eita & Takashi Yoshida & H・Y・O at 14:21 via King Kong Lariat.
July 5 – KBS Hall
* Masaaki Mochizuki defeated Jimmy at 4:44 via Shining Wizard.
* Kaito Ishida & Takashi Yoshida & Diamante & Kazma Sakamoto defeated Ultimo Dragon & Don Fujii & Gamma & Kento Kobune at 12:01 via Power Bomb.
* Susumu Yokosuka and Kota Minoura ended in a 15-minute time limit draw.
* Keisuke Okuda defeated Genki Horiguchi at 10:05 via Lights Out.
* Naruki Doi & Masato Yoshino vs. Kzy & Dragon Dia ended in a no contest at 12:05 due to R・E・D interference.
* Dragon Kid & Shuji Kondo defeated Ben-K & Jason Lee at 13:04 via King Kong Lariat.
* YAMATO & KAI & Strong Machine J defeated Eita & BxB Hulk & Big R Shimizu at 12:03 after being accidentally hit by Eita.
