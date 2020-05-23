wrestling / News
Dragon Gate King of Gate 2020 Quick Results 5.23.20: Naruki Doi Beats KAI
– Dragon Gate held its King of Gate 2020 event earlier today. Below are some results of B Block 2nd Round, courtesy of Fightful.
* Super Shisa & Ho Ho Lun picked up a win over Problem Dragon & Jimmy.
* King Of Gate 2020 B Block 2nd Round: Kaito Ishida beat Keisuke Okuda.
* King Of Gate 2020 B Block 2nd Round: Naruki Doi picked up the win over KAI.
#dragongate#KingofGate2020 pic.twitter.com/swA5qMxtav
— FoDG (@futureofdg) May 23, 2020
.@kai0222's paying a tribute to Keiji Mutoh!#dragongate#KingofGate2020 pic.twitter.com/PypGcmZuUn
— FoDG (@futureofdg) May 23, 2020
SUPERKICK + ENZUIGIRI + SUPERKICK #dragongate#KingofGate2020 pic.twitter.com/ZH8aKqGNZI
— FoDG (@futureofdg) May 23, 2020
V9 CLUTCH !#dragongate#KingofGate2020 pic.twitter.com/y0uwZr0rhn
— FoDG (@futureofdg) May 23, 2020
and Ishida takes an advantage with German Suplex!#dragongate#KingofGate2020 pic.twitter.com/ocuoSpjETd
— FoDG (@futureofdg) May 23, 2020
BRAWLING EVEN OUTSIDE#dragongate#KingofGate2020 pic.twitter.com/OBecKhf8Di
— FoDG (@futureofdg) May 23, 2020
KICKS#dragongate#KingofGate2020 pic.twitter.com/RJTIcS2gRx
— FoDG (@futureofdg) May 23, 2020
