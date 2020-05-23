Dragon Gate King of Gate 2020 Quick Results 5.23.20: Naruki Doi Beats KAI

May 23, 2020 | Posted by

– Dragon Gate held its King of Gate 2020 event earlier today. Below are some results of B Block 2nd Round, courtesy of Fightful.

* Super Shisa & Ho Ho Lun picked up a win over Problem Dragon & Jimmy.

* King Of Gate 2020 B Block 2nd Round: Kaito Ishida beat Keisuke Okuda.

* King Of Gate 2020 B Block 2nd Round: Naruki Doi picked up the win over KAI.