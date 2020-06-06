wrestling / News
Dragon Gate King of Gate 2020 Semifinal Quick Results: Final Matchup Set
– Dragon Gate was back in action earlier today for the King of 2020 Tournament semifinals. Naruki Doi and Eita won their respective semifinal matchups and now advance to the finals. Below are some quick results, courtesy of Fightful.
* King of Gate 2020 Semifinal: Naruki Doi picked up the win over Kaito Ishida.
* King of Gate 2020 Semifinal: Eita beat YAMATO.
* Kento Kobune & Taketo Kamei beat Madoka Kikuta & Sora Fujikawa.
