Dragon Gate Open The New Year Gate Night Four Results: Tag Team Elimination Match, More

Night four of Dragon Gate’s Open The New Year Gate took place on Wednesday, and the results are online. You can see the full results below from the Korakuen Hall show, which aired on Dragon Gate Network, per Cagematch.net:

* Jacky Funky Kamei, Jason Lee & Strong Machine J def. Eita, Naruki Doi & Punch Tominaga

* BIG BOSS Shimizu def. Kaito Nagano

* Masaaki Mochizuki def. Kono Mama Ichikawa

* Genki Horiguchi, Kenichiro Arai, Kono Mama Ichikawa & Ultimo Dragon def. M3K (Masaaki Mochizuki, Mochizuki Jr., Susumu Mochizuki & Yasushi Kanda) by Count Out

* Don Fujii & Shuji Kondo def. Kzy & Yoshiki Kato

* Ben-K, Kota Minoura & Minorita def. Dragon Dia, Madoka Kikuta & Yuki Yoshioka

* Tag Team Elimination: BxB Hulk, H.Y.O, ISHIN, KAI & Shun Skywalker def. Dragon Kid, Kagetora & YAMATO), Mondai Ryu & Takashi Yoshida