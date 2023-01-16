Dragon Gate Open The New Year Gate Night Seven Results: Six-Man Tag Main Event, More

Dragon Gate held the seventh stop on their Open The New Year Gate tour on Sunday, and the results are online. You can check out the results from the Kanazawa show below, courtesy of Cagematch.net:

– BxB Hulk, Kota Minoura & Minorita def. BIG BOSS Shimizu, Jason Lee & Kzy

– Kagetora def. H.Y.O by DQ

– Masaaki Mochizuki, Mochizuki Jr., Susumu Mochizuki & Yasushi Kanda) def. Ho Ho Lun, Kaito Nagano, Ryu Fuda & Yoshiki Kato

– Jacky Funky Kamei & Strong Machine J def. Dragon Kid & Genki Horiguchi

– Ben-K def. Takashi Yoshida

– Dragon Dia, Madoka Kikuta & Yuki Yoshioka def. ISHIN, KAI & Shun Skywalker