Dragon Gate Open The New Year Gate Results: Ultimo Dragon. Dragon Kid, More

Dragon Gate’s Open The New Year Gate took place on Saturday, and the results are online. You can check out the results from the show below, per Fightful:

* Don Fujii, Kaito Nagano, Naruki Doi & Yoshiki Kato def. M3K (Masaaki Mochizuki, Mochizuki Jr., Susumu Mochizuki & Yasushi Kanda)

* Eita def. Ryu Fuda

* Natural Vibes & Ultimo Dragon def. Genki Horiguchi, Ho Ho Lun & Punch Tominaga

* BIG BOSS Shimizu & Kzy def. Kono Mama Ichikawa & Syachihoko BOY

* Z-Brats def. Dragon Kid, ISHIN & Takashi Yoshida

* Dragon Dia & Minorita def. H.Y.O & Jacky Funky Kamei

* Diamante & Madoka Kikuta def. Kota Minoura & Yuki Yoshioka