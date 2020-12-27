Dragon Gate Results 12.27.20: 10-Man Tag Team Main Event, More

Dragon Gate hosted a show on Sunday at Kobe Sambo Hall in Hyogo, Japan today. You can see the full results from the show below per PWInsider:

• Bokutimo Dragon, Punch Tominaga and Ryo Saito def. H.Y.O, KAI and KAZMA SAKAMOTO

• Shuji Kondo and Susumu Yokosuka def. Dragon Kid and Taketo Kamei

• Royal Sambo: Konomama Ichikawa def. Dia Inferno, Don Fujii, Genki Horiguchi, K-Ness, Kaito Ishida, Problem Dragon, Shachihoko Boy, Takashi Yoshida & Yasushi Kanda

• BxB Hulk, Diamante and Eita def. Masaaki Mochizuki, Super Shisa and Ultimo Dragon

• Masato Yoshino and Naruki Doi def. HipHop Kikuta and SB KENTo via DQ

• Dragon Dia, Jason Lee, Kota Minoura, La Estrella and Shun Skywalker def. Keisuke Okuda, Kzy, U-T, YAMATO and Yosuke Santa Maria