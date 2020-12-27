wrestling / News
Dragon Gate Results 12.27.20: 10-Man Tag Team Main Event, More
December 27, 2020 | Posted by
Dragon Gate hosted a show on Sunday at Kobe Sambo Hall in Hyogo, Japan today. You can see the full results from the show below per PWInsider:
• Bokutimo Dragon, Punch Tominaga and Ryo Saito def. H.Y.O, KAI and KAZMA SAKAMOTO
• Shuji Kondo and Susumu Yokosuka def. Dragon Kid and Taketo Kamei
• Royal Sambo: Konomama Ichikawa def. Dia Inferno, Don Fujii, Genki Horiguchi, K-Ness, Kaito Ishida, Problem Dragon, Shachihoko Boy, Takashi Yoshida & Yasushi Kanda
• BxB Hulk, Diamante and Eita def. Masaaki Mochizuki, Super Shisa and Ultimo Dragon
• Masato Yoshino and Naruki Doi def. HipHop Kikuta and SB KENTo via DQ
• Dragon Dia, Jason Lee, Kota Minoura, La Estrella and Shun Skywalker def. Keisuke Okuda, Kzy, U-T, YAMATO and Yosuke Santa Maria
