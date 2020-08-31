Dragon Gate Results From 8.29.20 and 8.30.20: Final Gate of Adventure Shows

Dragon Gate closed out their Gate of Adventure tour with shows over the weekend, and those results are online. The company announced the results from the two shows on Facebook, as you can see below:

August 29th: Fukui, Tsuruga Kirameki Minato Hall (Attendance: 133)

* Naruki Doi, Don Fujii & Shachihoko Boy defeated Gamma, Keisuke Okuda & Madoka Kikuta (Don Fujii made Gamma submit to the Gedu Clutch in 14:40)

* Kagetora & Kento Kobune defeated Big R Shimizu & Diamante (Kagetora beat Shimizu with the Kagenui in 12:11)

* YAMATO & Ben-K defeated Ultimo Dragon & Ryo Saito (YAMATO beat Saito with the Frankensteiner of the Almighty in 18:19)

* Eita, BxB Hulk & Kaito Ishida defeated YosukeSanta Maria, Strong Machine J & Dragon Dia (Hulk pinned Dia after a low blow in 13:43)

* Kzy, Kota Minoura & Jason Lee defeated Dragon Kid, Susumu Yokosuka & Yasushi Kanda (Minoura beat Kanda via Gang in 17:40)

August 30: Hyogo, Kobe Sambo Hall (Attendance: 298)

* Strong Machine J, Jason Lee & Dragon Dia defeated Ultimo Dragon, Masato Yoshino & Ryo Saito (Dia beat Saito with Reptilian Rana in 13:38)

* Gamma & Keisuke Okuda defeated Susumu Yokosuka & Don Fujii (Gamma beat Fujii via pinfall in 11:28)

* Kzy defeated Genki Horiguchi (via Impact in 11:43)

* YAMATO & YosukeSanta Maria defeated Ben-K & Kota Minoura (Maria beat Ben-K via Leg Roll Clutch in 15:21)

* Eita, BxB Hulk & H・Y・O defeated Kento Kobune, Taketo Kamei & Madoka Kikuta (Eita beat Kobune via chair shot in 15:14)

* Big R Shimizu, Kaito Ishida, Diamante & Takashi Yoshida defeated Naruki Doi, Dragon Kid, Yasushi Kanda & Kagetora (Shimizu beat Kanda via La Magistral Cradle in 14:43)