Dragon Gate Results for 8.23.20 & 8.24.20: Three Events Over Two Days

– Dragon Gate recently held three events over the course of August 23 and August 24. Those results are now available, which you can see below.

The Gate of Adventure 2020 – Part 1 (August 23 – Acros Fukuoka, Fukuoka, Japan), Attendance: 252

* Ultimo Dragon, Naruki Doi & Don Fujii defeated Kzy, Jason Lee & Problem Dragon at 14:02 Bakatare Sliding Kick.

* Keisuke Okuda & Punch Tominaga defeated Masaaki Mochizuki & Gamma at 11:22 Sleeper Hold.

* Shuji Kondo defeated H・Y・O at 6:09 King Kong Lariat.

* YAMATO, KAI & Kota Minoura defeated Eita, BxB Hulk & Big R Shimizu at 14:33 Meteo Impact.

* Dragon Kid & Susumu Yokosuka defeated Genki Horiguchi & Ryo Saito at 14:12 Yokosuka Cutter.

* Kaito Ishida, Takashi Yoshida, Diamante & Kazma Sakamoto defeated Ben-K, Strong Machine J, YosukeSanta Maria & Dragon Dia at 15:33 True Tiger Knee Subtype.

The Gate of Adventure 2020 – Part 2 (August 23 – Acros Fukuoka, Fukuoka, Japan), Attendance: 333

* Don Fujii, Ryo Saito & Gamma defeated Ben-K, Strong Machine J & Problem Dragon at 13:57 SaiRyo Rocket.

* Takashi Yoshida & H・Y・O defeated Keisuke Okuda & Dragon Dia at 10:50 Pineapple Bomber.

* YosukeSanta Maria defeated Masaaki Mochizuki at 12:59 Leg Roll Clutch.

* Ultimo Dragon, Naruki Doi, Shuji Kondo & Genki Horiguchi defeated Big R Shimizu, Kaito Ishida, Diamante & Kazma Sakamoto at 12:08 La Magistral Cradle.

* Eita & BxB Hulk defeated YAMATO & KAI at 16:20 Pinned after being accidentally hit by KAI.

* Masato Yoshino, Dragon Kid & Susumu Yokosuka defeated Kzy, Kota Minoura & Jason Lee at 17:50 Mugen Package.

The Gate of Adventure 2020 (August 24 – Orocity Hall, Kagoshima, Japan), Attendance: 119

* Kzy & YosukeSanta Maria & Strong Machine J defeated Genki Horiguchi & Taketo Kamei & Madoka Kikuta at 14:17 Neraiuchi.

* YAMATO defeated Kento Kobune at 15:25 Sleeper Hold.

* Ultimo Dragon & Ryo Saito vs. BxB Hulk & Diamante ends in a no contest at 17:14 – No Contest due to R・E・D Interference.

* Naruki Doi, Dragon Kid & Susumu Yokosuka defeated Ben-K, Keisuke Okuda & Punch Tominaga at 16:12 Yokosuka Cutter.

* KAI, Kota Minoura, Jason Lee & Dragon Dia defeated Eita, Big R Shimizu, Kaito Ishida & H・Y・O at 16:09 Authorized Gannosuke Clutch.

Those Dragon Gate events can be viewed at DragonGate.Live.