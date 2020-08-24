wrestling / News
Dragon Gate Reveals Touring Schedule For October, Updated Card For Dangerous Gate
Dragon Gate has revealed a complete set of dates for their touring schedule in October, as well as an updated card for Dangerous Gate on September 21. That show includes:
* Open the Triangle Gate Championship Match: Ben-K & Strong Machine J & Dragon Dia vs. Takashi Yoshida & Kazma Sakamoto & Diamante
* Open the Twin Gate Championship Match: Kota Minoura & Jason Lee vs. Susumu Yokosuka & Dragon Kid
* Steel Cage 6 Way Match: YAMATO vs. KAI vs. Masato Yoshino vs. Eita vs. BxB Hulk vs. Big R Shimizu
The tour dates include:
October 2: Kumamoto, Kumamoto Ryutsujoho Hall “Genki Horiguchi Homecoming”
October 3: Yamaguchi, Kaikyo Messe Shiminoseki
October 4: Fukuoka, Acros Fukuoka
October 7: Tokyo, Korakuen Hall
October 10: Toyama, Takaoka Ecoeur
October 11: Kyoto, KBS Hall
October 16: Aichi, Kariya Industrial Promotion Center
October 17: Hyogo, Kobe Sambo Hall
October 18: Hiroshima, Fukuyama Big Rose
October 23: Ishikawa, Nanao Joyama Gymnasium
October 24: Ishikawa, Kimassi Kanazawa “Madoka Kikuta Homecoming”
October 25: Nara, Nara Centennial Hall “Naruki Doi 20th Anniversary Homecoming”
October 28: Aichi, Tsuyuhashi Sports Center “U-T & Kento Kobune Homecoming”
October 31: Ehime, Matsuyamashi Sogo Community Center Kikakutenji Hall
