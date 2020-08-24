Dragon Gate Reveals Touring Schedule For October, Updated Card For Dangerous Gate

Dragon Gate has revealed a complete set of dates for their touring schedule in October, as well as an updated card for Dangerous Gate on September 21. That show includes:

* Open the Triangle Gate Championship Match: Ben-K & Strong Machine J & Dragon Dia vs. Takashi Yoshida & Kazma Sakamoto & Diamante

* Open the Twin Gate Championship Match: Kota Minoura & Jason Lee vs. Susumu Yokosuka & Dragon Kid

* Steel Cage 6 Way Match: YAMATO vs. KAI vs. Masato Yoshino vs. Eita vs. BxB Hulk vs. Big R Shimizu

The tour dates include:

October 2: Kumamoto, Kumamoto Ryutsujoho Hall “Genki Horiguchi Homecoming”

October 3: Yamaguchi, Kaikyo Messe Shiminoseki

October 4: Fukuoka, Acros Fukuoka

October 7: Tokyo, Korakuen Hall

October 10: Toyama, Takaoka Ecoeur

October 11: Kyoto, KBS Hall

October 16: Aichi, Kariya Industrial Promotion Center

October 17: Hyogo, Kobe Sambo Hall

October 18: Hiroshima, Fukuyama Big Rose

October 23: Ishikawa, Nanao Joyama Gymnasium

October 24: Ishikawa, Kimassi Kanazawa “Madoka Kikuta Homecoming”

October 25: Nara, Nara Centennial Hall “Naruki Doi 20th Anniversary Homecoming”

October 28: Aichi, Tsuyuhashi Sports Center “U-T & Kento Kobune Homecoming”

October 31: Ehime, Matsuyamashi Sogo Community Center Kikakutenji Hall