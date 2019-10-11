Dragon Gate Shows Set To Go On As Planned Even With Typhoon Approaching Japan

Dragon Gate has announced that its shows this weekend will go on as planned even as Typhoon Hagibis is approaching Japan. The promotion has events scheduled for October 12 in Kyoto and October 13 in Hiroshima. However, things could still change as the show gets closer and the shows could still be postponed or canceled. Hagibis is said to be one of the strongest typhoons to hit Japan in decades and is responsible for hundreds of domestic flights getting canceled. It’s being compared to a category 4 hurricane.

Dragon Gate wrote: “As it currently stands, both shows for this weekend will go on as planned. There is a chance of postponement or cancelled due to Typhoon Hagibis. This would affect tomorrow’s scheduled network live stream.

We will post more information as it is available.”