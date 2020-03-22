wrestling / News
Dragon Gate Streams Live Event Free, Releases Full Video
March 22, 2020 | Posted by
Dragon Gate streamed their latest show live on Sunday morning, and the full video is now online. The show took place this morning at Kobe Hall in an empty arena and you can see it below. The card was:
* Kzy, Yosuke Santa Maria, and Dragon Dia vs. Eita, Big R Shimizu, and Kaito Ishida
* Naruki Doi and Masato Yoshino vs. Takashi Yoshida and BxB Hulk
* Ultimo Dragon and Dragon Kid vs. H.Y.O and Diamante
* Ben-K and Keisuke Okuda vs. Oji Shiiba and Strong Machine J
* Kagetora vs Kota Minoura vs. Kazma Sakamoto
* KAI, Punchi Tominaga, and Jimmy vs. YAMATO, Jason Lee, and Ho Ho Lun
