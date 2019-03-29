wrestling / News
Dragon Gate Talent Pulled From WrestleCon Due To Visa Issues
March 29, 2019 | Posted by
– WrestleCon announced that Dragon Gate talent have been pulled from next week’s Supershow due to visa issues. It was previously reported that PAC would be unable to attend WrestleCon after running into visa issues of his own. You can view WrestleCon’s full statement below.
Official Press Release regarding Dragon Gate. pic.twitter.com/RIOSrZQuu8
— WrestleCon (@wrestlecon) March 29, 2019
They have already released the updated US vs. World card:
As promised, here is the revised US v. World show following the losses of the Dragon Gate talent. pic.twitter.com/dOV9cTKYCZ
— WrestleCon (@wrestlecon) March 29, 2019
More Trending Stories
- John Cena Goes on Date With New Woman (Pic)
- AIW Owner Reveals Hilarious Reaction by Scott Steiner to Being Booked Against Swoggle
- Latest On WrestleMania Plans for John Cena and Kurt Angle vs. Baron Corbin Match
- WWE Attempting To Block Independent Wrestling From Tampa Area During Wrestlemania Weekend Next Year