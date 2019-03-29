wrestling / News

Dragon Gate Talent Pulled From WrestleCon Due To Visa Issues

March 29, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Lambert
Dragon Gate

– WrestleCon announced that Dragon Gate talent have been pulled from next week’s Supershow due to visa issues. It was previously reported that PAC would be unable to attend WrestleCon after running into visa issues of his own. You can view WrestleCon’s full statement below.

They have already released the updated US vs. World card:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Dragon Gate, WrestleCon, Jeremy Lambert

More Stories

loading