Dragon Gate Talent Pulled From WrestleCon Due To Visa Issues

– WrestleCon announced that Dragon Gate talent have been pulled from next week’s Supershow due to visa issues. It was previously reported that PAC would be unable to attend WrestleCon after running into visa issues of his own. You can view WrestleCon’s full statement below.

Official Press Release regarding Dragon Gate. pic.twitter.com/RIOSrZQuu8 — WrestleCon (@wrestlecon) March 29, 2019

They have already released the updated US vs. World card: