Dragon Gate The Gate of Adventure 2020 Results 8.12.20: Order Determined for Steel Cage Match

– Dragon Gate was back in action yesterday (Aug. 12) with The Gate Of Adventure 2020 show from Korakuen Hall at the Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan. The reported attendance was 578 people. Here are the results, straight from Dragon Gate:

* Don Fujii, Susumu Yokosuka & Yasushi Kanda defeated Keisuke Okuda, Problem Dragon & Ho Hon Lun at 10:24 via Yokosuka Cutter.

* Ryo Saito defeated Konomama Ichikawa at 8:48 via the Reversed Figure Four Leglock.

* Masaaki Mochizuki & Gamma defeated Takashi Yoshida & Kazma Sakamoto at 7:59 via Cyber Bomb countered into a Hurricanrana.

* Ultimo Dragon, Naruki Doi, Dragon Kid & Shuji Kondo defeated Kzy, Ben-K, Strong Machine J & U-T at 17:08 via King Kong Lariat.

* Kaito Ishida, Diamante & H・Y・O defeated Kota Minoura, Jason Lee & Dragon Dia at 12:58 via Ankle Hold.

* Road to Dangerous Gate Special 6-Way Match/Wrestlers Drew Numbers Determining The Order Of Entrance For The Steel Cage 6-Man Match On September 21: YAMATO (No. 5) vs. KAI (No. 2) vs. Masato Yoshino (No. 6) vs. Eita (No. 3) vs. BxB Hulk (No. 4) vs. Big R Shimizu (No. 1) at 22:47 via Sleeper Hold.