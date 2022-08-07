wrestling / News
Dragon Gate: The Gate of Adventure 2022 Results 8.06.22: Z-Brats vs. Natural Vibes, More
– Results are now available for yesterday’s Dragon Gate: The Gate of Adventure 2022 show. The event was held at the Big Rose in Hiroshima, Japan. Below are some results from the Dragon Gate show, courtesy of Fightful:
* High-End (Dragon Kid, Ben-K, & YAMATO) beat Ho Ho Lun, Kota Minoura, & Minorita
* Eita beat Ryu Fuda
* Genki Horiguchi & KAGETORA beat M3K (Yasushi Kanda & Mochizuki Jr)
* Natural Vibes (Big Boss Shimizu, Jason Lee, & Kzy) beat Ultimo Dragon, Yosuke Santa Maria, & Madoka Kikuta
* Z-Brats (Shun Skywalker & H.Y.O) beat Natural Vibes (Funky Kamei & U-T)
* Dragon Dia, Shachihoko BOY, & Yuki Yoshioka beat Z-Brats (BxB Hulk, KAI, & Diamante).
【8.10 #TheGateOfAdventure2022 in Korakuen Hall Card Update】
🆕Open the Dream Gate #1 Contender Match
Kzy
vs.
Eita
▼The winner will challenger Yuki Yoshioka on 9.19 at #DangerousGate2022#dragongate#dragongatenetwork pic.twitter.com/fvD7JiWlJq
— Dragongate Japan Pro-Wrestling (Official English) (@DragonGateEN) August 7, 2022