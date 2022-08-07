Dragon Gate: The Gate of Adventure 2022 Results 8.06.22: Z-Brats vs. Natural Vibes, More

– Results are now available for yesterday’s Dragon Gate: The Gate of Adventure 2022 show. The event was held at the Big Rose in Hiroshima, Japan. Below are some results from the Dragon Gate show, courtesy of Fightful:

* High-End (Dragon Kid, Ben-K, & YAMATO) beat Ho Ho Lun, Kota Minoura, & Minorita

* Eita beat Ryu Fuda

* Genki Horiguchi & KAGETORA beat M3K (Yasushi Kanda & Mochizuki Jr)

* Natural Vibes (Big Boss Shimizu, Jason Lee, & Kzy) beat Ultimo Dragon, Yosuke Santa Maria, & Madoka Kikuta

* Z-Brats (Shun Skywalker & H.Y.O) beat Natural Vibes (Funky Kamei & U-T)

* Dragon Dia, Shachihoko BOY, & Yuki Yoshioka beat Z-Brats (BxB Hulk, KAI, & Diamante).