Dragon Gate The Gate of Adventure Results For August 8-9

Dragon Gate held two events this weekend as part of their The Gate of Adventure shows, with six-man tag matches headlining each night. Here are results, via Fightful:

August 8 at KBS Hall in Kyoto, Japan:

* Ho Ho Lun & Punch Tominaga defeated Jimmy & Madoka Kikuta

* Ben-K, Dragon Dia & Strong Machine J defeated Masato Yoshino, Ryo Saito & Ultimo Dragon

* Kzy defeated Taketo Kamei

* Eita defeated Yosuke Santa Maria

* R.E.D. (Big R Shimizu & BxB Hulk) defeated KAI & YAMATO

* R.E.D. (Diamante, Kaito Ishida & KAZMA SAKAMOTO) defeated Dragon Kid, Shuji Kondo & Yasushi Kanda

* Jason Lee, Keisuke Okuda & Kota Minoura defeated Kagetora, Naruki Doi & Susumu Yokosuka

August 9 at EDION Arena Osaka in Osaka, Japan:

* R.E.D. (Big R Shimizu, BxB Hulk, Eita & KAZMA SAKAMOTO) defeated KAI, Keisuke Okuda, Mondai Ryu & YAMATO

* Diamante defeated Sora Fujikawa

* Shuji Kondo & Susumu Yokosuka defeat Don Fujii & Gamma (14:30)

* Masato Yoshino & Naruki Doi defeated Jason Lee & Punch Tominaga

* Dragon Kid, Genki Horiguchi & Ultimo Dragon defeated Dragon Dia, Strong Machine J & Yosuke Santa Maria

* R.E.D. (H.Y.O, Kaito Ishida & Takashi Yoshida) defeated Ben-K, Kota Minoura & Kzy