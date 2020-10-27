wrestling / News
Dragon Gate The Gate of Victory 2020 Results 10.25.20: Naruki Doi’s 20th Anniversary Homecoming
– Dragon Gate was back in action on Sunday, October 26 for The Gate of Victor 2020 event. The card was held at Nara Centennial Hall in Nara, Japan and had an attendance of 414 people. Here are the Dragon Gate results from Sunday:
* Ryotsu Shimizu & Punch Tominaga vs. YAMATO & Jason Lee ends in a 15-minute time limit draw.
* Kzy beat Yasushi Kanda at 9:08 via KZ.time.
* Keisuke Okuda, Kota Minoura & Dragon Dia beat Kaito Ishida, Diamante & Dia Inferno at 13:49 via Disqualification for weapon use.
* Susumu Yokosuka & Genki Horiguchi defeated Kento Kobune & Taketo Kamei at 13:30 via Yokosuka Cutter.
* Ben-K, YosukeSanta Maria & U-T beat Dragon Kid, Shuji Kondo & Kagetora at 15:04 via a Modified Sunset Flip.
* Naruki Doi, Ultimo Dragon, Masato Yoshino & Ryo Saito beat Eita, BxB Hulk, Takashi Yoshida & H・Y・O at 19:19 via the Bakatare Sliding Kick.
