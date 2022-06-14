Dragon Gate’s La Estrella Added to MLW Battle Riot IV

La Estrella is coming over to MLW from Dragon Gate for next week’s Battle Riot IV. MLW announced on Monday that Dragon Gate is sending La Estrella as a participant in the match at the June 23rd event.

You can see the full announcement below:

Dragon Gate’s La Estrella enters the Battle Riot in NYC next Thursday

Major League Wrestling today announced Dragon Gate will send a representative in La Estrella as a participant in the 40-wrestler Battle Riot as MLW returns to New York City’s Melrose Ballroom on June 23, featuring an MLW Fusion TV taping.

After 2 years the gate from Japan continues to open as Dragon Gate’s La Estrella is coming to Major League Wrestling, making his American debut next Thursday in New York City at the Battle Riot.

A member of Shun Skywalker’s Masquerade stable in Dragon Gate, La Estrella is one of the promotion’s most promising stars. A cutting edge high-flyer Estrella mixes Japanese wrestling and lucha for a thrilling blend of blistering speed and innovation.

“I’ve been a huge fan of La Estrella since I first saw him two years ago,” says MLW CEO Court Bauer. “We’ve been readying for this for some time and finally that day has come with the extraordinary La Estrella kicking this off. This year’s Battle Riot will be a world’s showcase with no less than 4 organizations sending spectacular talent to compete in the Riot and it starts with La Estrella!”

In February 2020, MLW and Dragon Gate announced a strategic alliance. However, the COVID-19 pandemic complicated the ability for the two organizations to team-up. Now the wait is over.

Ho Ho Lun was the first Dragon Gate representative to journey to MLW earlier this year. Now La Estrella enters ready to impress and contend for championships.

La Estrella’s goal is simple: return to Dragon Gate with a title shot anytime anywhere. But in order to do so La Estrella must outlast and outfight 39 other participants. Will La Estrella’s star eclipse all others in the Big Apple as he conquers the Battle Riot?

CARD

World Heavyweight Championship

Alex Hammerstone vs. Bandido (with Cesar Duran)

Taya Valkyrie vs. Brittany Blake

Samoan SWAT Team vs. Ross & Marshall Von Erich

Scarlett Bordeaux vs. Clara Carreras

BATTLE RIOT MATCH

Who will outlast, outfight and out riot 39 other wrestlers and earn a title shot against the World Champion? Find out June 23 in the Big Apple at the Melrose Ballroom.

Battle Riot Participants:

Jacob Fatu

Killer Kross

Lince Dorado

EJ Nduka

Calvin Tankman

Alex Kane

Marshall Von Erich

Ross Von Erich

Matt Cross

Savio Vega

La Estrella (Dragon Gate)

Richard Holliday

Juicy Finau

Lance Anoa’i

Ace Romero

KC Navarro

Mini Abismo Negro

Los Maximos

Plus more to be announced in the days ahead!

WHAT IS THE BATTLE RIOT?

A mash-up of a battle royal, royal rumble and anything goes street fight, this super-sized main event will feature 40 wrestlers with new participants entering the ring every 60 seconds.

There will be surprises! There will be legends! There will be WTF entries… and there will be no disqualifications!

Elimination is by pinfall, submission or by throwing an individual over the top rope.

Anything is possible in a Battle Riot!