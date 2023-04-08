Dragon Lee Added To #1 Contenders Match on Tuesday’s WWE NXT

As previously reported, there will be a fatal four-way match on Tuesday’s episode of NXT to determine the #1 contender to the NXT title. The winner will face champion Carmelo Hayes at NXT Spring Breakin’. No competitors were named initially, but now WWE announced that Dragon Lee will be part of the match.

BREAKING: @dragonlee95 is the first competitor in the NXT Championship No.1 Contender's Fatal 4-Way Match taking place THIS TUESDAY! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/0i0ayiHSIX — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) April 8, 2023