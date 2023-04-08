wrestling / News

Dragon Lee Added To #1 Contenders Match on Tuesday’s WWE NXT

April 8, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Dragon Lee WWE NXT Roadblock Image Credit: WWE

As previously reported, there will be a fatal four-way match on Tuesday’s episode of NXT to determine the #1 contender to the NXT title. The winner will face champion Carmelo Hayes at NXT Spring Breakin’. No competitors were named initially, but now WWE announced that Dragon Lee will be part of the match.

