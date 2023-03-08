wrestling / News

Dragon Lee Appears In Crowd At NXT Roadblock

March 7, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Dragon Lee WWE NXT Roadblock Image Credit: WWE

Dragon Lee made his WWE on-screen debut at NXT Roadblock. Tuesday night’s show saw the new WWE signee appear at ringside, with the camera focusing on him as commentators talked him up.

Lee signed with WWE back in late December.

