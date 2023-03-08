wrestling / News
Dragon Lee Appears In Crowd At NXT Roadblock
March 7, 2023 | Posted by
Dragon Lee made his WWE on-screen debut at NXT Roadblock. Tuesday night’s show saw the new WWE signee appear at ringside, with the camera focusing on him as commentators talked him up.
Lee signed with WWE back in late December.
Welcome to #WWENXT, @dragonlee95!#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/38IS1pL1IS
— WWE (@WWE) March 8, 2023
