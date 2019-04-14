Dragon Lee Says He’d Like to Defend IWGP Junior Heavyweight Title Against Hiromu Takahashi

– Dragon Lee is the new IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion, and he wouldn’t mind defending it against the man he fought for it last summer. Lee spoke with Solo Wrestling before winning the title at G1 Supercard and was asked if, should he win, he would like to face his rival in Takahashi, who is out with injury currently.

“Of course,” he said. “The first thing is to win that championship, then what comes next, but it’s good to dream. What I miss are those struggles. I think they have been one of the most painful days that I have dawned, the days where I have been more bruised, more beaten … They have been with Hiromu. As much to me, as to him, as to the liking they have liked those fights. In Mexico they threw money at us and it became a very famous fight; he came to Japan; He came to the United States; I think it is something international that has been given and I am very happy with these great events. I just know that I will take this opportunity and I will be champion tomorrow so that the American public knows who Dragon Lee is. I have conquered the Latin audience, the Japanese and I just need the one from here in America.”

Lee and Takahashi have been rivals for some time, feuding throughout 2015 and then facing Lee after he won the Jr. Heavyweight Title in 2016. The two last fought at G1 Special in San Francisco in July of last year, during which Takahashi reportedly suffered a broken neck. He is rumored to be announcing his return soon, though.