Dragon Lee & Dralistico Take AAA Tag Team Title Shot To Eventually Face FTR

In a four-way tag team match at tonight’s TripleMania XXX: Mexico City, Dragon Lee and Dralistico emerged with the victory and a chance at facing defending champions FTR for the AAA World Tag Team Title (per Wrestling Inc). The brothers went up against three other teams — Arez & Willie Mack, Myzteziz Jr. & Komander, and Latigo & Toxin — and the win finally came into their hands after Dralistico overcame Toxin utilizing a Double Underhook Piledriver. Now the pair can once again prepare to face off with FTR in the future, having last challenged the defenders for the title this past March at a different AAA event. No date has currently been set for when the teams will step into the ring together. You can see a few social media highlights from tonight’s competition below.

Hermanos Lee! Everyone looks fantastic tonight! Get the sword away from Dralistico #TripleManiaXXX pic.twitter.com/rQCwm3Rdzn — I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) October 16, 2022

.@dragonlee95 y @DRALISTICO_LFI se llevaron la victoria ante, Arez y Willie Mack, Myzteziz Jr. y Comander, Látigo y Toxin, con lo que se convirtieron en los retadores por el Campeonato de Parejas AAA. #TriplemaníaXXX pic.twitter.com/HwjMMQM7zv — RdeRudo LuchaLibre® (@rderudolucha) October 16, 2022