Dragon Lee & Dralistico Take AAA Tag Team Title Shot To Eventually Face FTR

October 16, 2022 | Posted by Jack Gregory
Image Source: AAA Lucha Libre Worldwide

In a four-way tag team match at tonight’s TripleMania XXX: Mexico City, Dragon Lee and Dralistico emerged with the victory and a chance at facing defending champions FTR for the AAA World Tag Team Title (per Wrestling Inc). The brothers went up against three other teams — Arez & Willie Mack, Myzteziz Jr. & Komander, and Latigo & Toxin — and the win finally came into their hands after Dralistico overcame Toxin utilizing a Double Underhook Piledriver. Now the pair can once again prepare to face off with FTR in the future, having last challenged the defenders for the title this past March at a different AAA event. No date has currently been set for when the teams will step into the ring together. You can see a few social media highlights from tonight’s competition below.

