wrestling / News
Dragon Lee Files To Trademark His Ring Name
PWInsider reports that last month, Dragon Lee filed to trademark his name for entertainment services, merchandise and children’s books. The last mark was filed with Masked Republic.
G & S: Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring a professional wrestler and sports entertainer in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes.
G & S: Hats; Shirts; Socks; Bandanas; Shirts and short-sleeved shirts; Sweatshirts; Face masks being headwear; Hooded sweatshirts.
G & S: Series of printed children’s books; Series of printed fiction books; A series of fiction works, namely, printed novels and printed books featuring professional wrestling and lucha libre; Printed comic books
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff On AEW Using Older Talent, Recent Ticket Sales Struggles
- Ted DiBiase Recalls Scott Hall & Kevin Nash’s WCW Backstage Antics, Tension About Money
- Paul Wight Recalls Falling Off Cabo Hall at WCW Halloween Havoc 1995
- Tiffany Stratton in Pink Pants, Charlotte Flair’s Ripped Abs, Rhea Ripley Top This Week’s WWE Instagram Photos