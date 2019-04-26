Dragon Lee Joins ROH Best in the World Weekend In June

Ring of Honor (ROH) has announced that Dragon Lee has been added to their upcoming Best in the World weekend in June, which includes a PPV and TV taping. Here’s the press release:

IWGP JUNIOR HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPION DRAGON LEE SIGNED FOR BEST IN THE WORLD WEEKEND

Dragon Lee, who scored the biggest victory of his career when he captured the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Title at G1 Supercard in Madison Square Garden earlier this month, is returning to ROH for Best in the World weekend in June.

Lee will compete on the Best in the World pay-per-view (which also streams live for HonorClub) on Friday, June 28 in Baltimore at the UMBC Event Center, and the Best in the World international television taping on Saturday, June 29 in Philadelphia at the 2300 Arena.

The spectacular, high-flying luchador became the third Mexican wrestler to win the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Title (joining Juventud Guerrera and Mistico) by prevailing over Bandido and then-champion Taiji Ishimori in a critically acclaimed Triple Threat Match at MSG on April 6.

Lee competed in a handful of matches in ROH in both 2016 and 2017, scoring victories over the likes of Will Ospreay and Bobby Fish.

Who will Lee face on the Best in the World shows? Join us in Baltimore and Philadelphia to find out!

BEST IN THE WORLD PAY-PER-VIEW

FRIDAY, JUNE 28

MEET & GREETS 6 P.M.

BELL TIME 8 P.M.

UMBC EVENT CENTER

1000 HILLTOP CIRCLE

BALTIMORE , MD 21250

BEST IN THE WORLD INTERNATIONAL TV TAPING

SATURDAY, JUNE 29

MEET & GREETS 4 P.M.

BELL TIME 6 P.M.

2300 ARENA

2300 SOUTH SWANSON STREET

