Dragon Lee on His WWE Signing, How He Will Stand Out

– As noted, Dragon Lee appeared on WWE La Previa de Royal Rumble today in his first official WWE appearance. Dragon Lee discussed his signing with the company and being very happy and excited. He stated the following (via Fightful):

“I feel very happy and excited. I can not believe this. This is something that surprised me a lot. I’m going to do my best like I always have. Representing my country, representing my people, showing all that I have achieved by working hard by being every day in the ring training, going to the gym every single day. The time has come, some may not believe this, but every Sunday I bought DVDs of WWE shows. Some of my favorite superstars were Shawn Michaels, Triple H, and Batista. They inspired me to become a WWE superstar. Now my dream comes true. I’m going to be in the number one sports entertainment company and I’m happy about it. I’ll give my best. I am going to stand out, as I have done in all the places I’ve been. WWE see you very soon.”