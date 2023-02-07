wrestling / News

Dragon Lee Posts ‘Very Soon’ on His Twitter, Possibly Hinting at Debut

February 7, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Dragon Lee Image Credit: ROH

– Wrestler Dragon Lee recently signed with WWE to join the NXT roster. However, it’s unknown when he will be making his official WWE NXT debut. It was recently reported that Lee’s debut has been held up because he’s currently dealing with visa issues. In a post on his Twitter account yesterday, the wrestler was possibly hinting at things getting worked out soon for his official WWE debut.

He wrote, “Very soon.” You can check out that tweet below:

