Dragon Lee On His Rematch With Oba Femi At NXT Vengeance Day

In a video posted to WWE’s Youtube, Dragon Lee spoke about his match with Oba Femi at NXT Vengeance Day for the North American title.

He said: “Well, you know, I can explain to you exactly how I’m prepared, how is my plan. But I choose to get better every day. [Oba] is taller than me, bigger than me, heavier than me. I’m gonna show him who Dragon Lee is, where I come from, and at Vengeance Day, I’m gonna take my North American Championship back.”