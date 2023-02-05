Dragon Lee Reportedly Dealing With Visa Issues

– Recently signed WWE talent is reportedly dealing with visa issues, according to a report by Dave Meltzer on today’s edition of Wrestling Observer Radio (via F4WOnline.com).

After WWE announced his signing, it was confirmed that he will be a part of the NXT roster. However, while Lee signed with the company in December, he still hasn’t debuted for NXT yet. According to Meltzer, the wrestler is still dealing with visa issues that haven’t been resolved yet. Meltzer stated, “I’m sure they wanted to introduce Dragon Lee [at NXT Vengeance Day} but he’s having visa issues so he’s not there yet.”

It’s unknown when the issues will be resolved and Dragon Lee will be able to make his WWE NXT debut. He recently appeared on La Previa de WWE for Royal Rumble 2023 as his first official WWE appearance.