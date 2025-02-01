wrestling / News

Dragon Lee Retains Title Against Chad Gable on Today’s WWE Speed

February 1, 2025 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Speed on X Logo Image Credit: WWE

– Dragon Lee faced challenger Chad Gable for the WWE Speed Championship on today’s edition of WWE Speed. Dragon Lee pinned Gable with less than 40 seconds to go on the timer, finishing him with Operation Dragon.

Next week’s episode will feature Zoey Stark vs. Kayden Carter in a tournament matchup to crown a new contender for the Women’s Speed Championship. You can view today’s episode of WWE Speed below:

