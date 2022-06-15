Dragon Lee Reveals He’s Also Unable to Work With NJPW Due to CMLL & AAA

– As previously reported, AEW wrestler Andrade El Idolo won’t be able to work or appear at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door due to issues stemming between AAA, CMLL, and New Japan. Now it appears that AAA wrestler Dragon Lee is another casualty to the political heat between the promotions, which he noted yesterday on Twitter.

Earlier this week, Andrade tweeted, “I can’t work with NJPW, thanks CMLL and AAA.” Yesterday, wrestler Dragon Lee wrote in response, “Me neither, damn politics.”

As previously reported, Andrade and The Lucha Bros. are AEW-contracted names who are not going to appear at Forbidden Door on June 26. The divide appears to come from alleged heat between AAA and CMLL. New Japan currently has a working relationship with CMLL, which is why they can’t appear at NJPW events, such as Forbidden Door.

Dragon Lee has previously wrestled in New Japan. He’s slated to take park in the AAA TripleMania XXX main event this weekend on June 18 in Tijuana, Mexico.