Various News: Dragon Lee on ROH TV Title Win, GCW Set for February 2020 Japan Tour, MLW Fusion TV Preview for Tonight’s Opera Cup

– As previously reported, Dragon Lee (aka Ryu Lee) defeated Shane Taylor at last night’s ROH Final Battle event to capture the ROH TV title. Dragon Lee later commented on his title win on Twitter, which you can see below.

Lee stated (via Twitter translation), “I closed the doors of a company where they do not value the fighters, blocking me from many sides and yet I continue to prove what I am with echos in the ring … I close the year being the new ROH champion Proudly Mexican.”

Me cerraron las puertas de una empresa donde no valoran a los luchadores, bloqueándome de muchos lados y aún así sigo demostrando lo que soy con echos en el ring…

Cierro el año siendo el nuevo campeón ROH

Orgullosamente mexicano 🇲🇽♥️ pic.twitter.com/gayTyuXqeA — Dragon Lee ドラゴンリー (@dragonlee95) December 14, 2019

– Game Changer Wrestling (GCW) has announced that the promotion will be touring Japan for three shows for February 3-5 next year. You can check out the announcement below.

– MLW released a Fusion TV preview for the Opera Cup set for tonight. You can check out the full announcement below.