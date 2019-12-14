wrestling / News
Various News: Dragon Lee on ROH TV Title Win, GCW Set for February 2020 Japan Tour, MLW Fusion TV Preview for Tonight’s Opera Cup
– As previously reported, Dragon Lee (aka Ryu Lee) defeated Shane Taylor at last night’s ROH Final Battle event to capture the ROH TV title. Dragon Lee later commented on his title win on Twitter, which you can see below.
Lee stated (via Twitter translation), “I closed the doors of a company where they do not value the fighters, blocking me from many sides and yet I continue to prove what I am with echos in the ring … I close the year being the new ROH champion Proudly Mexican.”
– Game Changer Wrestling (GCW) has announced that the promotion will be touring Japan for three shows for February 3-5 next year. You can check out the announcement below.
– MLW released a Fusion TV preview for the Opera Cup set for tonight. You can check out the full announcement below.
MLW Fusion Preview: Opening Round of Opera Cup commences
TJP vs. Brian Pillman Jr. and Timothy Thatcher vs. Richard Holliday kick off the return of the classic tournament
Matches:
•Opera Cup Opening Round Match: Brian Pillman Jr. vs. TJP
•Opera Cup Opening Round Match: Timothy Thatcher vs. Richard Holliday
•King Mo in action
For the first time in 71 years, the Opera Cup tournament returns. The opening round kicks off as the classic tournament gets underway featuring two bouts on FUSION.
Decorated grappler TJP returns to MLW as he battles the fast and furious Brian Pillman Jr.
With many sensing Pillman’s ascension in the league imminent, the Rogue Prince’s participation in the Opera Cup will be a critical stage in his progress.
The flashy TJP backs up his swagger in the squared circle using a hybrid wrestling style relying on lucha, strong style and technical wrestling to overwhelm adversaries.
Will Pillman’s tenacious albeit unorthodox approach prevail? Will the versatile veteran TJP advance in the Opera Cup?
In the other opening round Opera Cup bout, pound-for-pound one of the most gifted grapplers in the world, Timothy Thatcher looks to out-wrestle all and claim the prestigious Opera Cup and win the first tournament since 1948. Standing in his way: the cosmopolitan elitist Richard Holliday.
Rarely does Thatcher face a man that can match him in power and size like Richard Holliday can. A dynamic athlete, Holliday is an emerging world class caliber wrestler having won the World Tag Team Titles earlier this year.
With self-proclaimed “dynastic qualities,” Holliday sees the Opera Cup as an opportunity to fast-track a singles career and make a statement by dominating. Will Thatcher’s quest for the cup be denied by the smug elitist?
Back in Kauai, Ross and Marshall Von Erich seek out advice from their father Kevin after the shocking betrayal by “Traitor” Tom Lawlor.
Tis the season for… the GIFT TRAIN? The Dynasty are in a giving mood… for themselves. What does Richard Holliday, MJF and Alex Hammerstone get each other?
The courtship of “The Untouchable” Gino Medina continues. Will the next big thing in MLW choose Konnan… or Salina de la Renta?
Also, in action: King Mo will rumble in Queens as MMA royalty steps in the ring in his sophomore outing in Major League Wrestling.
Join Rich Bocchini and AJ Kirsch from the Melrose Ballroom in New York City as the Opera Cup returns!
