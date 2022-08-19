Dragon Lee Says He’s Out Of La Faccion Ingobernable, Andrade El Idolo & RUSH Comment

Dragon Lee says his days as a member of La Faccion Ingobernable are over after last night’s AEW Dynamite, prompting responses from Andrade El Idolo and RUSH. As noted, Andrade and RUSH attacked Lee following the main event of last night’s Dynamite where Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks defeated LFI. Lee posted to Twitter on Thursday to write:

“•From now on in NO LONGER in La Faccion Ingobernable.”

Andrade replied to the post with a tweet mocking Lee, prompting the latter to write (per Google Translate):

“I didn’t think they were going to betray me like that, well maybe you @AndradeElIdolo but again my brother @rushtoroblanco The strongest people are not the ones who always win, but the people who never give up when they lose.”

Andrade followed up with:

You are a great fighter but it hurts that you are technico (baby face) @dragonlee95 you never adapted to the style of the unruly. But I know you and you have a great future, I just hope we never run into each other in a ring. What would be worse?”

For his part, RUSH said:

“You are a figure 🌎

Too bad you’re a technico and you don’t like the Rudo side!

I love you brother

And if one day you decide to be a true ingobernable, you already know what is needed here while you continue on your way!”

