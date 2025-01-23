Dragon Lee On Why He’s Been Off WWE TV Of Late

Dragon Lee took to social media to explain why he hasn’t been on WWE TV as of late. The WWE star did not appear on Raw for Rey Mysterio’s match with Kofi Kingston, and he posted to his Instagram stories to explain that he hasn’t been on TV because he and his wife are expecting their second daughter soon.

Lee said in the video (h/t to Fightful for the transcription and translation), which you can see below:

“Hey everyone! Hope y’all are doing well. I don’t usually share my personal stuff, but I want to grab my phone and do it today because I am happy and anxious because in a few days I will hold in my hands my new princess that is on the way. She could (arrive) today, tomorrow, the day after, this weekend or even next week but she is coming, so I am very excited to receive my second princess, well actually third counting my first child and my wife. That’s been the reason why I have not been at work recently, I have been helping my wife but you will see a stronger Dragon Lee and giving my best as I always do inside that ring soon. Sending hugs to everyone!”