Dragon Lee Wins IWGP Jr Heavyweight Title At G1 Supercard (Pics, Video)
Dragon Lee won his first IWGP Jr. Heavyweight title tonight at ROH/NJPW G1 Supercard, defeating both Taiji Ishimori and Bandido in a triple threat match. Ishimori was the champion after winning the belt in January. You can follow along with 411’s live coverage here.
.@dragonlee95!! #G1Supercard #HonorClub
➡️ https://t.co/L56LqIm2Tw | https://t.co/nA6zFRMmxQ pic.twitter.com/MJtQCAuCyg
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_wrestling) April 7, 2019
.@LuchadorBandido, @taiji_ishimori and @dragonlee95 are tearing down the house! #G1Supercard #HonorClub
➡️ https://t.co/L56LqIm2Tw | https://t.co/nA6zFRMmxQ pic.twitter.com/nwRa9fGpji
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_wrestling) April 7, 2019
.@LuchadorBandido making his MSG moment! #G1Supercard #HonorClub
➡️ https://t.co/L56LqIm2Tw | https://t.co/nA6zFRMmxQ pic.twitter.com/IvlA1JnXVK
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_wrestling) April 7, 2019
Incredible @dragonlee95! #G1Supercard #HonorClub
➡️ https://t.co/L56LqIm2Tw | https://t.co/nA6zFRMmxQ pic.twitter.com/061QgaD2DV
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_wrestling) April 7, 2019
WOWWW!!! @LuchadorBandido #NJPW #G1SuperCard https://t.co/4ULitIni5Z pic.twitter.com/p3jZdEmG8n
— LARIATOOOO!! (@MrLARIATO) April 7, 2019
#NJPW #G1SuperCard @dragonlee95https://t.co/4ULitIni5Z pic.twitter.com/PQkUOXaJV6
— LARIATOOOO!! (@MrLARIATO) April 7, 2019
AND NEWWWWWW IWGP JR HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPION DRAGON LEE!!!!! #G1Supercard pic.twitter.com/LpdkhRkkrL
— Ross W Berman IV (@RossWBermanIV) April 7, 2019
Bandido, Dragon Lee and Bone Crusher were as advertised. Match of the night so far!!#G1SuperCard pic.twitter.com/5kEXnhTEuV
— Jeff (@JeffJSays) April 7, 2019
