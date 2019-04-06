Dragon Lee Wins IWGP Jr Heavyweight Title At G1 Supercard (Pics, Video)

Dragon Lee won his first IWGP Jr. Heavyweight title tonight at ROH/NJPW G1 Supercard, defeating both Taiji Ishimori and Bandido in a triple threat match. Ishimori was the champion after winning the belt in January. You can follow along with 411’s live coverage here.

