Dragon Lee Wins IWGP Jr Heavyweight Title At G1 Supercard (Pics, Video)

April 6, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Dragon Lee

Dragon Lee won his first IWGP Jr. Heavyweight title tonight at ROH/NJPW G1 Supercard, defeating both Taiji Ishimori and Bandido in a triple threat match. Ishimori was the champion after winning the belt in January. You can follow along with 411’s live coverage here.

