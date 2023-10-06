Dragon Lee Believed To Be On WWE Main Roster Now

Dragon Lee has made appearances on the main roster in recent weeks and it looks like that move is now permanent. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Lee “did so well” in his match with Dominik Mysterio on RAW last week that he has been moved to the main roster. He will face Austin Theory on tonight’s Smackdown.

When Lee originally signed with WWE, his deal indicated that he would be on the main roster within a year. It seems the response to the match with Mysterio sped things up a bit.

It was noted that Mexican talent have been looking to how both AEW’s Bandido and Lee have fared since they started with their respective companies around the same time. This will help them decide where they want to go when the time comes.