wrestling / News
Dragon Rojo Jr Joins Three-Way Contention For CMLL Universal Championship Title
With Dragon Rojo Jr’s victory at yesterday’s CMLL Viernes Espectacular show, the third contender for the 2023 CMLL Universal Championship title has been finalized. Rojo Jr now holds the CMLL World Middleweight Championship and will face off with CMLL Mexican Middleweight Champion Templario and NWA World Historic Lightweight Champion Atlantis Jr on the April 28th CMLL Viernes Espectacular event. The match will decide which wrestler is crowned the CMLL Universal Champion this year.
You can see some social media highlights for the event below.
#ViernesEspectacularCMLL: ¡Dragón Rojo Jr. en la final!
Tras derrotar a Gran Guerrero, el Campeón Mundial Medio es el tercer y último contendiente al #CampeonatoUniversalCMLL pic.twitter.com/w0KNmXhLE2
— Más Lucha (@mas_lucha) April 22, 2023
🔜
📍Arena México
🗓️ Viernes 28 de abril '23
🕣 8:30 p.m.
🎟️ Boletos en taquillas y en Ticketmaster:https://t.co/fgA68C3Jqu
📺 𝙋𝘼𝙂𝙊 𝙋𝙊𝙍 𝙀𝙑𝙀𝙉𝙏𝙊:https://t.co/qrRe27tE0U#ViernesEspectacularCMLL pic.twitter.com/seehNZeH9T
— Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) April 22, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Naomi Claims Story of STARDOM Passing on Her Over Cost Is ‘Not True’
- Jim Ross Recalls Trying To Sign RVD In 1997, RVD Refusing To Put Over Road Dogg
- Jeff Jarrett On If Hulk Hogan Tried To Hold Wrestlers Back In WCW, His History With Sid
- Bryan Danielson Thinks A Female Wrestler That Didn’t Shave Would Be ‘Interesting’