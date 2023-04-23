Dragon Rojo Jr Joins Three-Way Contention For CMLL Universal Championship Title

With Dragon Rojo Jr’s victory at yesterday’s CMLL Viernes Espectacular show, the third contender for the 2023 CMLL Universal Championship title has been finalized. Rojo Jr now holds the CMLL World Middleweight Championship and will face off with CMLL Mexican Middleweight Champion Templario and NWA World Historic Lightweight Champion Atlantis Jr on the April 28th CMLL Viernes Espectacular event. The match will decide which wrestler is crowned the CMLL Universal Champion this year.

You can see some social media highlights for the event below.

#ViernesEspectacularCMLL: ¡Dragón Rojo Jr. en la final! Tras derrotar a Gran Guerrero, el Campeón Mundial Medio es el tercer y último contendiente al #CampeonatoUniversalCMLL pic.twitter.com/w0KNmXhLE2 — Más Lucha (@mas_lucha) April 22, 2023