WWE News: Drake Maverick Makes Announcement for 205 Live, Superstars Celebrate National Sons and Daughter’s Day, and Bug Lands on Shinsuke Nakamura’s Nose During Surfing Trip

– Drake Maverick has announced that Brian Kendrick and Drew Gulak have been barred from ringside for next week’s main event of 205 Live. It will be a non-title match with Cedric Alexander facing Jack Gallagher. You can check out his announcement below.

I'm sorry to see that the most important matters in our division are decided in the general manager's car. Has the company not granted you a permanent office yet? https://t.co/bym5mY78nI — Gentleman Jack Gallagher (@GentlemanJackG) August 11, 2018

Is this an official ruling from inside the 205 Live Mobile? "ATTEMPTED ASSAULT!?" I'm offended! I was there to support Brian and only wanted words with Cedric. This is classless blatant favoritism! I'll gladly watch Jack put the hurtin' on your man from a cozy monitor somewhere. https://t.co/Byxz3LM0ZM — Drew Gulak (@DrewGulak) August 11, 2018

– WWE.com has released a new photo gallery of WWE Superstars celebrating Sons & Daughter’s Day. You can check out some of the photos below.

– Shinsuke Nakamura shared a video of a bug landing on his nose while he was surfing. You can check out the clip below.