WWE News: Drake Maverick Makes Announcement for 205 Live, Superstars Celebrate National Sons and Daughter’s Day, and Bug Lands on Shinsuke Nakamura’s Nose During Surfing Trip
– Drake Maverick has announced that Brian Kendrick and Drew Gulak have been barred from ringside for next week’s main event of 205 Live. It will be a non-title match with Cedric Alexander facing Jack Gallagher. You can check out his announcement below.
PLEASE RT
Announcement concerning this week’s main event on @WWE205Live
FAO:@CedricAlexander @DrewGulak @GentlemanJackG @mrbriankendrick #WWE @WWE #205Live #Cruiserweight #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/bhYXWoxKMK
— Drake Maverick (@WWEMaverick) August 11, 2018
I'm sorry to see that the most important matters in our division are decided in the general manager's car. Has the company not granted you a permanent office yet? https://t.co/bym5mY78nI
— Gentleman Jack Gallagher (@GentlemanJackG) August 11, 2018
Is this an official ruling from inside the 205 Live Mobile? "ATTEMPTED ASSAULT!?" I'm offended! I was there to support Brian and only wanted words with Cedric. This is classless blatant favoritism! I'll gladly watch Jack put the hurtin' on your man from a cozy monitor somewhere. https://t.co/Byxz3LM0ZM
— Drew Gulak (@DrewGulak) August 11, 2018
– WWE.com has released a new photo gallery of WWE Superstars celebrating Sons & Daughter’s Day. You can check out some of the photos below.
Superstar parents & performers. Happy National #SonsAndDaughtersDay, @WWEUniverse! https://t.co/lbLvr54AjN
— WWE (@WWE) August 11, 2018
– Shinsuke Nakamura shared a video of a bug landing on his nose while he was surfing. You can check out the clip below.