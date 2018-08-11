Quantcast

 

WWE News: Drake Maverick Makes Announcement for 205 Live, Superstars Celebrate National Sons and Daughter’s Day, and Bug Lands on Shinsuke Nakamura’s Nose During Surfing Trip

August 11, 2018 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Drake Maverick 205 Live Drake Maverick’s

– Drake Maverick has announced that Brian Kendrick and Drew Gulak have been barred from ringside for next week’s main event of 205 Live. It will be a non-title match with Cedric Alexander facing Jack Gallagher. You can check out his announcement below.

WWE.com has released a new photo gallery of WWE Superstars celebrating Sons & Daughter’s Day. You can check out some of the photos below.

– Shinsuke Nakamura shared a video of a bug landing on his nose while he was surfing. You can check out the clip below.

Dragonfly on nose 🎥

A post shared by Shinsuke Nakamura (@shinsukenakamura) on

