Drake Maverick Advances to Interim NXT Cruiserweight Championship Finals (Pics, Video)

May 27, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NXT Drake Maverick 5-27-20

The Interim NXT Cruiserweight Championship Finals are set, with Drake Maverick advancing to the final match. On tonight’s episode of NXT, Maverick defeated Jake Atlas and Kushida in a Triple Threat match to advance to the finals.

Maverick will face El Hijo del Fantasma for the interim title on next week’s episode of NXT, with the winner being crowned the new interim champion.

Drake Maverick, NXT, Jeremy Thomas

