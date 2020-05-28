wrestling / News
Drake Maverick Advances to Interim NXT Cruiserweight Championship Finals (Pics, Video)
The Interim NXT Cruiserweight Championship Finals are set, with Drake Maverick advancing to the final match. On tonight’s episode of NXT, Maverick defeated Jake Atlas and Kushida in a Triple Threat match to advance to the finals.
Maverick will face El Hijo del Fantasma for the interim title on next week’s episode of NXT, with the winner being crowned the new interim champion.
.@WWEMaverick vs. @KUSHIDA_0904 vs. @iamjakeatlas.
Only ONE can continue on to the FINALS of the #WWENXT #Cruiserweight Championship Tournament! pic.twitter.com/YhhwUAzWmN
— WWE (@WWE) May 28, 2020
Yes. @iamjakeatlas just did THAT. 👏👏👏#WWENXT @KUSHIDA_0904 pic.twitter.com/Fj2dhIv9jN
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) May 28, 2020
.@KUSHIDA_0904 cannot and 𝒘𝒊𝒍𝒍 𝒏𝒐𝒕 stop! #WWENXT @WWEMaverick pic.twitter.com/JavebRKZxV
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) May 28, 2020
"𝑴𝒂𝒎𝒂 𝒎𝒊𝒂!"
This is what an NXT Cruiserweight Championship opportunity means to these three Superstars! #WWENXT @iamjakeatlas @KUSHIDA_0904 @WWEMaverick pic.twitter.com/f7Ju6SFkGN
— WWE (@WWE) May 28, 2020
Whatever the ref says goes…
It looks like @WWEMaverick continues to FIGHT ON as he defeats @KUSHIDA_0904 & @iamjakeatlas to advance to the #WWENXT #Cruiserweight Championship Tournament finals! pic.twitter.com/IVCgXD9n8Q
— WWE (@WWE) May 28, 2020
"It's more than winning a championship. It's my 𝙡𝙞𝙛𝙚. It's my 𝙟𝙤𝙗." – @WWEMaverick to @hijodelfantasma #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/dNSbzyz9YA
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) May 28, 2020
"𝑾𝒉𝒆𝒏 I win the #WWENXT #Cruiserweight Championship, I'm giving you the first shot." #NXTCruiserweight Championship Tournament finalist @WWEMaverick makes a staunch promise to @KUSHIDA_0904. pic.twitter.com/litTot5YkS
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) May 28, 2020
