WWE News: Drake Maverick and Others Hunting For 24/7 Title, Highlights From 205 Live and Miz and Mrs, NXT Lineups For Tonight
– R-Truth may have escaped with his 24/7 Championship on last night’s episode of Smackdown, but that doesn’t mean he’s safe. Drake Maverick, Cathy Kelley and others have posted online that they are still on the hunt for the champ and his title.
I MADE IT HOME!! #SDLive #247championship #DanceBreak pic.twitter.com/RbSCRk0ulC
— WWE R-Truth (@RonKillings) May 22, 2019
THE AIRPORT
Hopefully I can locate & defeat @RonKillings before he boards his flight.#Maverick247 #WWE @WWE #RAW #SDLive #247Title #247Championship pic.twitter.com/BR23JTSkm5
— My Shoot Name Brand (@WWEMaverick) May 22, 2019
You sick freak.
Just rubbing it in my face!!!
I will find you – And I will – PIN YOU!#Maverick247 https://t.co/nTNXdykZPr
— My Shoot Name Brand (@WWEMaverick) May 22, 2019
try doing something nice for someone else today 💚 @WWE_Ref123 @JasonAyersWWE #SDLive #RandomActsOfKindness pic.twitter.com/6v3bWtZeuo
— Queen Cathy (@catherinekelley) May 21, 2019
So close.@WWE @RonKillings #SmackDownLIVE #247Championship pic.twitter.com/bHPwJc073v
— CORINO (@StevenCorino) May 22, 2019
Oh good morning Champ @RonKillings .
Hey @DABrewerWWE , are you on this flight? Might need you.@WWE #247Championship pic.twitter.com/5hPfxmEeKW
— CORINO (@StevenCorino) May 22, 2019
– WWE has revealed highlights from last night’s 205 Live and Miz & Mrs. episodes.
– Tonight’s episode of NXT UK includes a rematch between WWE UK Champion WALTER and Pete Dunne. Meanwhile, here is the lineup for tonight’s NXT:
*WWE NXT North American Champion The Velveteen Dream to appear.
*Mansoor vs. Sean Maluta
*Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel vs. Team 3.0
*Candice Lerae vs. Reina Gonzalez
*The Undisputed Era’s Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish vs. Matt Riddle and Johnny Gargano
