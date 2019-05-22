wrestling / News

WWE News: Drake Maverick and Others Hunting For 24/7 Title, Highlights From 205 Live and Miz and Mrs, NXT Lineups For Tonight

May 22, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– R-Truth may have escaped with his 24/7 Championship on last night’s episode of Smackdown, but that doesn’t mean he’s safe. Drake Maverick, Cathy Kelley and others have posted online that they are still on the hunt for the champ and his title.

– WWE has revealed highlights from last night’s 205 Live and Miz & Mrs. episodes.

– Tonight’s episode of NXT UK includes a rematch between WWE UK Champion WALTER and Pete Dunne. Meanwhile, here is the lineup for tonight’s NXT:

*WWE NXT North American Champion The Velveteen Dream to appear.

*Mansoor vs. Sean Maluta

*Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel vs. Team 3.0

*Candice Lerae vs. Reina Gonzalez

*The Undisputed Era’s Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish vs. Matt Riddle and Johnny Gargano

