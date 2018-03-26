wrestling / News
Drake Maverick Announces Cruiserweight Tag Team Match For Raw
March 26, 2018 | Posted by
– 205 Live General Manager Drake Maverick has announced a Cruiserweight tag team match for tonight’s episode of Raw. You can see his announcement below, which reveals that Cruiserweight Championship Tournament finalists Cedric Alexander and Mustafa Ali will team up against TJP and Drew Gulak. This is the first time in weeks that 205 Live talent has been on Raw.
The match joins John Cena vs. Kane for tonight’s episode.
Here to announce that you will see the stars of @WWE205Live in #Cruiserweight Tag Team competition TONIGHT on Monday Night #RAW
As it’s #Wrestlemania season…Why don’t we shake things up a bit? 😉#205Live #WWE pic.twitter.com/yvp1wsjNCs
— Drake Maverick (@WWEMaverick) March 26, 2018