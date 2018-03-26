Drake Maverick Announces Cruiserweight Tag Team Match For Raw

– 205 Live General Manager Drake Maverick has announced a Cruiserweight tag team match for tonight’s episode of Raw. You can see his announcement below, which reveals that Cruiserweight Championship Tournament finalists Cedric Alexander and Mustafa Ali will team up against TJP and Drew Gulak. This is the first time in weeks that 205 Live talent has been on Raw.

The match joins John Cena vs. Kane for tonight’s episode.