Drake Maverick Appearing on Tomorrow’s Episode of WWE’s The Bump

The recently-released Drake Maverick will be a guest on tomorrow’s episode of WWE’s The Bump. Both Maverick and The Bump posted to their Twitter accounts on Tuesday to confirm that he will be appearing on the show, as you can see below.

Maverick was was among the many people released by WWE last week, but is being allowed to work his three matches in the round robin tournament to crown an Interim Cruiserweight Champion. He’ll face Jake Atlas on this week’s NXT.