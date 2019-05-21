wrestling / News
WWE News: Drake Maverick Has to Borrow Braun Strowman’s Clothes, Becky Lynch Trains With MMA Coach in WWE 24 Clip
– Drake Maverick was left without his clothes due to an airline mishap and had to borrow some of Braun Strowman’s. As you can see below, Maverick said that United Airlines lost his bags and he had to borrow some clothes for the gym:
Thanks @united for losing my bags & having zero idea of they’ll get to me or not.
Luckily for me I had a friend who wears the same size clothes. You don’t skip leg day. #WWE @WWE #RAW pic.twitter.com/xGtDUF8EZc
— My Shoot Name Brand (@WWEMaverick) May 20, 2019
– WWE posted a clip from last night’s WWE 24 special on Becky Lynch, featuring the Raw Women’s champion training with Conor McGregor’s coach John Kavanagh for WrestleMania 35:
