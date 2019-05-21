wrestling / News

WWE News: Drake Maverick Has to Borrow Braun Strowman’s Clothes, Becky Lynch Trains With MMA Coach in WWE 24 Clip

May 20, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Drake Maverick was left without his clothes due to an airline mishap and had to borrow some of Braun Strowman’s. As you can see below, Maverick said that United Airlines lost his bags and he had to borrow some clothes for the gym:

– WWE posted a clip from last night’s WWE 24 special on Becky Lynch, featuring the Raw Women’s champion training with Conor McGregor’s coach John Kavanagh for WrestleMania 35:

