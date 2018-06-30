wrestling / News
WWE News: Drake Maverick Calls Out Braun Strowman, Mickie James Hangs With Ying Yang Twins
June 30, 2018 | Posted by
– In a post on Twitter, Drake Maverick jokingly called out Braun Strowman while talking about his wardrobe. He wrote:
Just bought some Large Youth tracksuit bottoms for $20.
I constantly save $20 per item of sports clothing by NOT being a full grown man.
Come at me @BraunStrowman
— Drake Maverick (@WWEMaverick) June 30, 2018
Now I know where my socks have been going you’ve been wearing them as tube tops haven’t you??!!!!!
— Braun Strowman (@BraunStrowman) June 30, 2018
Sleeping bags.
I was wondering why there was no side zipper and a huge hole in the bottom corners…And a musky smell! https://t.co/1hyFqpETm8
— Drake Maverick (@WWEMaverick) June 30, 2018
– Mickie James recently hyped up her recent musical collaboration with the Ying Yang Twins.