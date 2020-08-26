Drake Maverick Calls Out The Undisputed Era For Tonight’s NXT

After getting attacked by the Undisputed Era two weeks ago on NXT, Drake Maverick has called out the group to select a member to face him one-on-one tonight.

He said: “Since I signed with the NXT brand, I’ve been known as two things. ‘Drake Maverick is the guy with more guts than brains’ and ‘Drake Maverick is also the guy that gets his butt kicked and left laying by everybody.’ I ain’t about that life. That isn’t me. Let’s go back to two weeks ago. It happened again in my match with Killian Dain. More guts than brains, especially what I’m about to do right now. I don’t care if it’s Bobby Fish, Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly or Roderick Strong. Tonight on NXT, I’m challenging any member of the Undisputed Era to a fight.”