wrestling / News
WWE News: Drake Maverick Chases R-Truth on 205 Live, Today’s Wrestling Birthdays, IIconics Get New Shirt
– During last night’s episode of 205 Live, GM Drake Maverick was distracted from his job as he was trying to win the 24/7 title from R-Truth. WWE has posted clips of that chase below.
WASTE OF PAPER.
As you were… @RonKillings #WWE @WWE #Maverick247 #SDLive pic.twitter.com/SWsL5Lszen
— Maverick 24:7 (@WWEMaverick) May 29, 2019
You aren't safe back here, Truth! #205Live #247Champion @WWEMaverick @RonKillings pic.twitter.com/OH9Jet1rUU
— WWE (@WWE) May 29, 2019
Speaking of "unfinished business," @WWEMaverick has some unfinished business with the #247Champion @RonKillings! #RunTruthRun #205Live pic.twitter.com/wvAxf6BwIz
— WWE (@WWE) May 29, 2019
– Today’s wrestling birthdays include Nia Jax (35), Brian Kendrick (40), Swoggle (33), Pete Gas (49), Steve Corino (46) and Nitro Girl Spice (46).
– The IIconics have a new t-shirt called “Future” on WWE Shop now.
More Trending Stories
- Vince McMahon Reportedly “Flipped His Lid” Over Sami Zayn Mentioning AEW
- Backstage Details On Why Four-Way Elimination Match On WWE Raw Was Changed
- Vince Russo: ‘There’s No Question AEW and WWE Are in Bed Together’
- Jim Ross Says Martha Hart Is ‘Being A Little Selfish’ For Refusing to Allow Owen Hart To Be Inducted Into WWE Hall of Fame