wrestling / News

WWE News: Drake Maverick to Consummate His Marriage Tonight, WWE Now Previews Raw

July 15, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Drake Maverick

– Drake Maverick has big hopes for Raw tonight, as he’s planning on consummating his marriage. Maverick, who has been unable to conummate his union with Renee Michelle in his storyline over the 24/7 Championship, posted to Twitter noting that tonight’s the night.

WWE has been reportedly trying to use riskier content in order to bring back the teen demographic.

– Here is the latest WWE Now, with Cathy Kelley looking at four things to know before Raw:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Drake Maverick, RAW, WWE, WWE Now, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading