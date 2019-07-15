wrestling / News
WWE News: Drake Maverick to Consummate His Marriage Tonight, WWE Now Previews Raw
– Drake Maverick has big hopes for Raw tonight, as he’s planning on consummating his marriage. Maverick, who has been unable to conummate his union with Renee Michelle in his storyline over the 24/7 Championship, posted to Twitter noting that tonight’s the night.
WWE has been reportedly trying to use riskier content in order to bring back the teen demographic.
UPDATE: I am going to consummate my marriage…. TONIGHT!#WWE @WWE #RAW #Maverick247
— Maverick 24:7 (@WWEMaverick) July 15, 2019
– Here is the latest WWE Now, with Cathy Kelley looking at four things to know before Raw:
